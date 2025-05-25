Commuters advised to plan ahead amid Liverpool victory parade in Bangkok

Bangkok commuters are being urged to plan alternative routes due to traffic disruptions caused by a Liverpool fan parade celebrating the club’s Premier League title.

The parade began around 1 pm at CentralWorld, moved through Victory Monument and Central Ladprao, ending at Dan Neramit before looping back.

Although former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise and many famous fans of the team joined the event, reports suggest the turnout was more subdued than expected.

Fans should also note that Liverpool will face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace this Sunday at 10 am Thailand time before lifting the league trophy.