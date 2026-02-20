Thailand must shift from ‘technology user’ to ‘co-creator’ to survive, says NECTEC

Dr Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), outlined what he called a crucial direction for Thailand as the agency approaches its 40th anniversary.

Amid global volatility—where technology has become a key factor in determining competitiveness—he said relying solely on foreign platforms or innovations is a risk Thailand must urgently manage.

Dependence in many areas may no longer be the answer, he argued; instead, Thailand needs to play a role in building technology to strengthen competitiveness, reduce risk, and create long-term security for the economy and society.

“Over the past 39 years, NECTEC’s mission has been to serve as the nation’s ‘engineers’—looking ahead and laying technological foundations in areas the private sector has yet to reach—so as to strengthen national security, drive the economy through innovation, and sustainably improve people’s quality of life,” he explained.