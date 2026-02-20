Thailand must shift from ‘technology user’ to ‘co-creator’ to survive, says NECTEC

Dr Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), outlined what he called a crucial direction for Thailand as the agency approaches its 40th anniversary.
Amid global volatility—where technology has become a key factor in determining competitiveness—he said relying solely on foreign platforms or innovations is a risk Thailand must urgently manage.
Dependence in many areas may no longer be the answer, he argued; instead, Thailand needs to play a role in building technology to strengthen competitiveness, reduce risk, and create long-term security for the economy and society.
“Over the past 39 years, NECTEC’s mission has been to serve as the nation’s ‘engineers’—looking ahead and laying technological foundations in areas the private sector has yet to reach—so as to strengthen national security, drive the economy through innovation, and sustainably improve people’s quality of life,” he explained.
Chai also pointed to past achievements, from establishing Thailand’s digital foundations—such as pioneering the Thai Social/Scientific Academic and Research Network (ThaiSARN)—to later piloting the country’s first commercial internet services.
He highlighted the groundwork laid for Thailand’s microelectronics sector through the region’s only wafer fabrication facility in ASEAN, based at the Thai Microelectronics Centre (TMEC).
He added that NECTEC has played a guiding role in national IT development through Thailand’s National IT Master Plan, and in advancing e-commerce, which helped lead to the establishment of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA).
He cited the delivery of public platforms including Traffy Fondue and Thai School Lunch, as well as the development of TPMAP in collaboration with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to support vulnerable groups.
He also referenced efforts to drive the Sustainable Manufacturing Centre (SMC) and to advance the National AI Action Plan to develop the economy and improve quality of life.
Looking ahead to the next decade, Chai said NECTEC has “pinned” its focus on future technologies for sustainable quality of life—emphasising this is not merely an extension of its existing base, but a push towards internationally competitive technologies.
He cited initiatives beginning with strengthening food security through “HandySense Bfarm”, an open smart-farming system that farmers can design themselves, followed by low-carbon social infrastructure via an EV charging-station management platform.
He said NECTEC is also accelerating the development of medical AI and rapid disease-screening innovations to shift public health from a reactive model to proactive surveillance that is accessible across all segments of society.
In addition, he said the centre is laying foundations for AI testing laboratories and standards to build trust and ensure lasting ethics in the digital world.
“Today, technology is not just an option for convenience—it is national security and survival in a world facing volatility in both economics and geopolitics,” he said, calling on partners across all sectors to help design the country’s technology infrastructure.
The aim, he added, is to ensure Thailand can stand on its own with home-grown technology and grow steadily in a world that never stands still.