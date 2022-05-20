dtac, Chaipattana Foundation and NECTEC Reveal Major Breakthrough on Lingzhi Cultivation via 5G on 700 MHz

In addition to data generated by various sensors, having detailed images throughout the mushroom growth cycle allows researchers to assess the size, shape and colour of the Lingzhi mushrooms and determine their quality. To facilitate this, dtac also provided the installation of high-resolution multispectral cameras.

dtac hopes this use case will raise public awareness about the potential of 5G to grow and diversify the Thai economy, as well as tackle the agricultural challenges of climate change.

“dtac is pleased to be showcasing 5G technology, especially in a project linked to agriculture, which requires specialized knowledge for product development. In addition, we hope that these research findings will be useful for Thai farmers who wish to diversify into controlled environment agriculture. dtac is also privileged to continue its long-term research and development partnerships with Chaipattana Foundation and NSTDA,” added Mr. Prathet

Thanks to these 5G and IoT solutions, researchers have been able to measure carbon dioxide and illumination levels, as well study greenhouse images between December 2021 and February 2022. This data gathering and analysis have translated into mature mushroom yields that are similar to in-season levels, when temperatures range between 25 and 28 degree Celsius. This success is an important step towards climate-change resilience in the agriculture sector.

Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Executive Director of the NSTDA, said that the sensors, IoT cloud platform and cameras together have had a profound effect on the project. And with the simulation capabilities of the mobile app, the research team has been able to scale up the research and apply it across the greenhouse farm, under the responsibility of National Biobank (also under NSTDA).

“This collaboration is another milestone for agricultural research in the real world amid numerous digital challenges. Data is a critical part of artificial intelligence, while a reliable, fast network is like the blood veins of data transfer. Partnering with Chaipattana Foundation and dtac will foster a strong digital ecosystem for the public good. It will allow every stakeholder to achieve their organizational vision via advanced technology and propel us towards a stronger Thailand” said Mr. Chai.

Dnuja Sindhvananda, Member and Deputy Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation, together with dtac’s Chief Technology Officer Prathet Tankuranun and NSTDA’s Executive Director Chai Wutiwiwatchai, visited the IoT-based automated greenhouse farm at Chaipattana Foundation’s highland agricultural research and development site at Pong Nam Ron sub-district, Fang district, in Chiang Mai province. The greenhouse project uses 5G technology on the 700 MHz spectrum to support the high-yield precision farming of valuable Lingzhi mushrooms.