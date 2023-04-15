Nectec gears up to facilitate AI development in Thailand
Thailand's National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (Nectec) has pledged to provide enough platforms and tools for Thai startups to develop their own artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the country's ambitious plan to thrive as a digital economy.
The aim is to provide all Thais, particularly engineers and developers involved with artificial intelligence, with affordable space and the necessary tools to create their own innovations and technologies in the AI field, Nectec executive director Chai Wutitiwatchai said in an exclusive interview with The Nation.
The move is also an important step towards transforming all public departments and related agencies to become digital service providers, as intended by the government.
AI is required to transform Thailand into a truly digital society, he said, explaining that AI enables all existing technologies to become smarter in their interactions with humans.
To put it simply, AI is a method of teaching technologies to think, understand, feel, and analyse in the same way as humans, he said.
However, AI is expected to become more advanced as it can collect massive amounts of data to make predictions and alert people to be aware, he said.
Coping with shortcomings
While current infrastructures in Thailand, such as the electricity system, internet access, 5G network, cloud service, and data centre, are ready for the country's transformation to a digital economy and society, Thailand still lacks some indicators that could propel the country towards its digital goal, he said.
These indicators include skilled AI engineers, integrated data sharing, and its own developed technologies, he added.
"We are now overly reliant on international technologies. This is extremely dangerous in terms of both economic stability and national security," Chai said.
Aside from collaboration with educational institutions, Nectec has already established a platform called AI Thailand.
The platform is a national programme aimed at preparing the necessary infrastructure for the development of AI in Thailand in order to promote economic growth and increase the country's competitiveness.
"We [Nectec] want to be a jumping-off point for any Thais interested in developing their own AI or deep tech. We also want to be the intermediary between small startups and large corporations so that they can move forward together," Chai explained.
AI infrastructure
He added that the AI Thailand programme will provide AI infrastructure such as a Government Data Centre and Cloud service, AI tools (supercomputer), and an AI platform for developers to scale up their own AI.
Meanwhile, Nectec, as a national AI expert, aims to assist all government agencies in implementing AI technology so that they can be fully recognised as a digital government with digital services.
Nectec expects the public sector to become a business opportunity for the private sector and vice versa, with the private sector becoming a key source to drive digital services.
He said that by 2027, Thailand would have an effective ecosystem for developing and applying AI, which has been shown to boost the economy and improve the country's quality of life.
Nectec is a statutory government organisation that reports to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation's National Science and Technology Development Agency.
Its mission is to connect AI technology and deep tech with the public sector, as well as to provide fundamental tools for Thai AI developers so that Thailand can rely on itself.