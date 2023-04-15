Nectec gears up to facilitate AI development in Thailand

The aim is to provide all Thais, particularly engineers and developers involved with artificial intelligence, with affordable space and the necessary tools to create their own innovations and technologies in the AI field, Nectec executive director Chai Wutitiwatchai said in an exclusive interview with The Nation.

The move is also an important step towards transforming all public departments and related agencies to become digital service providers, as intended by the government.

AI is required to transform Thailand into a truly digital society, he said, explaining that AI enables all existing technologies to become smarter in their interactions with humans.

To put it simply, AI is a method of teaching technologies to think, understand, feel, and analyse in the same way as humans, he said.

However, AI is expected to become more advanced as it can collect massive amounts of data to make predictions and alert people to be aware, he said.

Coping with shortcomings

While current infrastructures in Thailand, such as the electricity system, internet access, 5G network, cloud service, and data centre, are ready for the country's transformation to a digital economy and society, Thailand still lacks some indicators that could propel the country towards its digital goal, he said.

These indicators include skilled AI engineers, integrated data sharing, and its own developed technologies, he added.

"We are now overly reliant on international technologies. This is extremely dangerous in terms of both economic stability and national security," Chai said.

Aside from collaboration with educational institutions, Nectec has already established a platform called AI Thailand.