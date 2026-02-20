Thai Food and Hospitality Corporates Lead Asia on Protein Disclosure, But Lack Transition Plans and Diversification, APB100 Finds

Thai companies assessed include Central Plaza Hotel, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Union Group, CP ALL, Thai Beverage, Minor International, Dusit Thani, SnP, MK Restaurants, and President bakery spanning, manufacturing, restaurants, retail and hospitality. Several Thai companies assessed are in Tier 3, but still, none score over 50% Strong labour and seafood disclosure, but weak implementation across several themes and absence of credible protein diversification strategies

20 February 2026, Bangkok — Thailand’s largest food retailers, manufacturers, restaurant chains and hospitality groups are well positioned to shape the country’s https://asiareengage.com/kitchen-of-the-future-the-economic-and-environmental-benefits-of-protein-diversification-in-thailand/ according to The Asia Protein Buyers 100: An Assessment of Responsible and Sustainable Sourcing, released today by Asia Research & Engagement (ARE).

The benchmark finds that Thai companies lead regional peers on protein supply-chain disclosure. However, most have yet to develop robust transition plans to integrate plant-based proteins, remaining heavily dependent on high-emission animal proteins and imported feed linked to deforestation, biodiversity loss and air pollution.

The Asia Protein Buyers 100 (APB100) is an investor-backed benchmark assessing how 100 of Asia’s largest listed protein-buying companies across twelve markets, including Thailand, manage environmental, social and governance risks embedded in meat, dairy, poultry and seafood supply chains. The assessment spans governance, traceability, labour and just transition, worker health and safety (WHS) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), animal welfare, climate change, deforestation and biodiversity, seafood, water and waste, and protein diversification.

Animal proteins carry significantly higher climate, deforestation, public health, water and land-use risks than plant-based alternatives. As a result, protein diversification — including the scaling of plant-based proteins — has emerged as a critical lever for companies and investors seeking to manage material ESG risks, meet net-zero targets and innovate towards healthier and more sustainable food systems.


Thailand remains a higher-performing market

Thailand is consistently one of the strongest-performing markets in the APB100. Of the 10 Thai companies assessed, six are placed in Tier 3 (Evolving Strategically), with the remaining companies in Tier 4 (Developing Efforts). Thai companies recorded the highest market average score in ARE’s 2024 edition of the benchmark. In the latest assessment, Thailand again emerges as the highest-scoring market, however the bar remains comparatively low with an average overall score of 26%.

Together, these companies represent the core of Thailand’s manufacturing, retail and foodservice (HORECA) sectors, placing them at a critical juncture in the country’s protein system where procurement decisions directly influence production standards and supply-chain risk.


Labour anchors Thailand’s lead

Thailand leads the benchmark on Labour, reflecting stronger disclosure on supplier codes of conduct, labour standards and, critically, supply-chain due diligence. These results indicate that many Thai companies have moved beyond basic policy statements and are beginning to embed and audit labour expectations more consistently across supplier networks.


Climate disclosure continues to strengthen

Thai companies perform above the Asia average on Climate Change, driven by wider uptake of net-zero commitments, Scope 3 emissions disclosure and reporting aligned with international frameworks. However, there is limited evidence of how climate targets are being implemented within protein supply chains — particularly through integrated supplier engagement, capital allocation and emissions-reduction outcomes linked to feed sourcing, farming and plant-protein procurement.


Seafood disclosure stands out among assessed sustainability themes

Given Thailand’s significant exposure to global seafood supply chains, seafood-related disclosure is more advanced than in most Asian markets, with most seafood-exposed companies disclosing more sustainable sourcing practices.

Nonetheless, gaps persist in traceability depth, independent verification and outcome-based reporting, particularly where companies are expected to demonstrate measurable improvements rather than narrative commitments.


Animal welfare disclosure gains momentum

On Animal Welfare, Thai companies score higher than many Asian peers, with a growing number publishing animal-welfare policies and referencing higher-welfare sourcing practices.

At the same time, APB100 2025 finds persistent gaps in time-bound commitments, contextualised cage-free coverage and independent certification. Few companies disclose measurable progress on higher-welfare sourcing, indicating that animal welfare remains an emerging rather than embedded pillar of responsible protein-sourcing.


Governance, Protein Diversification and Nature Risks Remain Critical Gaps

As with most Asian peers, Thai companies show low performance on governance related to protein sustainability. Performance on Protein Diversification is also weak, with no companies articulating a board-approved strategy for a climate-safe, just and humane protein transition or demonstrating meaningful shifts in protein sourcing.

While companies increasingly acknowledge nature-related risks, time-bound commitments and verified deforestation-free sourcing — the inclusion of high-risk supply chains such as beef, and animal-feed crops remains limited.


Why Thailand matters: A Critical Node in Asia's Protein Transition

Thailand plays a pivotal role in Asia’s protein system as a major producer, processor, exporter and consumer of animal protein. It is also a fast-growing market where foodservice sectors — including restaurant chains, catering, hospitals and hospitality groups — increasingly shape sourcing expectations and protein demand across the region.

“Year-on-year Thailand demonstrates that higher performance is achievable within Asia,” said ARE’s Pongsagorn (Art) Satjipanon, Thailand Sustainable Food Systems Manager. “Having established itself as a regional leader on labour, climate and seafood disclosures, the real opportunity — and urgent need — is to translate that into just, humane and sustainable transition plans that commit to scale plant-proteins across menus and supply chains like international leaders.

Moving from commitment to implementation will require clear targets, stronger supplier engagement and credible assurance across protein supply chains. Doing so would allow Thailand to convert regional leadership into globally recognised standards, positioning the country at the centre of Asia’s Kitchen of the Future.

– Download our APB100 report HERE.

 

About Asia Research & Engagement (ARE)

ARE brings leading investors into dialogue with Asian-listed companies to address sustainable development challenges and help companies align with investor priorities. With decades of Asia experience, our cross-cultural team understands the region’s unique needs. Our high-quality independent research, robust investor network, and engagement expertise, provide corporate leaders and financial decision makers with insights leading to concrete action.


ANNEX 1: Methodology

Scope of assessment

1. Companies assessed

  • 100 listed companies
  • Headquartered or operating primarily in Asia
  • Selected based on market capitalisation, scale of protein sourcing, and relevance to regional food systems
  • The benchmark largely maintains continuity with the 2023 edition, with limited changes due to delistings, privatisations or material business shifts

2. Total of 10 markets covered

  • Mainland China, Hong Kong & Taiwan
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Vietnam
  • Singapore

3. Sectors covered

  • Food manufacturing (meat, dairy, seafood, packaged foods)
  • Retail (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores)
  • Restaurants (QSR and casual dining chains)
  • Hospitality (hotels and catering)

4. Assessment framework

Each company is assessed against a structured framework of 40 indicators across 10 material themes:

  • Governance
  • Traceability & Sourcing
  • Labour & Just Transition
  • Worker Health & Safety (WHS) & Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
  • Animal Welfare
  • Climate Change
  • Deforestation & Biodiversity
  • Seafood
  • Water & Waste
  • Protein Diversification

5. Tier classification

Companies are grouped into six performance tiers based on their overall percentage score:

  • Tier 1 – Driving Transformation
  • Tier 2 – Advancing Steadily
  • Tier 3 – Evolving Strategically
  • Tier 4 – Developing Efforts
  • Tier 5 – Showing Awareness
  • Tier 6 – At the Starting Block
