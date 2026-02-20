Thai Food and Hospitality Corporates Lead Asia on Protein Disclosure, But Lack Transition Plans and Diversification, APB100 Finds



Labour anchors Thailand’s lead

Thailand leads the benchmark on Labour, reflecting stronger disclosure on supplier codes of conduct, labour standards and, critically, supply-chain due diligence. These results indicate that many Thai companies have moved beyond basic policy statements and are beginning to embed and audit labour expectations more consistently across supplier networks.



Climate disclosure continues to strengthen

Thai companies perform above the Asia average on Climate Change, driven by wider uptake of net-zero commitments, Scope 3 emissions disclosure and reporting aligned with international frameworks. However, there is limited evidence of how climate targets are being implemented within protein supply chains — particularly through integrated supplier engagement, capital allocation and emissions-reduction outcomes linked to feed sourcing, farming and plant-protein procurement.



Seafood disclosure stands out among assessed sustainability themes

Given Thailand’s significant exposure to global seafood supply chains, seafood-related disclosure is more advanced than in most Asian markets, with most seafood-exposed companies disclosing more sustainable sourcing practices.

Nonetheless, gaps persist in traceability depth, independent verification and outcome-based reporting, particularly where companies are expected to demonstrate measurable improvements rather than narrative commitments.



Animal welfare disclosure gains momentum

On Animal Welfare, Thai companies score higher than many Asian peers, with a growing number publishing animal-welfare policies and referencing higher-welfare sourcing practices.

At the same time, APB100 2025 finds persistent gaps in time-bound commitments, contextualised cage-free coverage and independent certification. Few companies disclose measurable progress on higher-welfare sourcing, indicating that animal welfare remains an emerging rather than embedded pillar of responsible protein-sourcing.



Governance, Protein Diversification and Nature Risks Remain Critical Gaps

As with most Asian peers, Thai companies show low performance on governance related to protein sustainability. Performance on Protein Diversification is also weak, with no companies articulating a board-approved strategy for a climate-safe, just and humane protein transition or demonstrating meaningful shifts in protein sourcing.

While companies increasingly acknowledge nature-related risks, time-bound commitments and verified deforestation-free sourcing — the inclusion of high-risk supply chains such as beef, and animal-feed crops remains limited.



Why Thailand matters: A Critical Node in Asia's Protein Transition

Thailand plays a pivotal role in Asia’s protein system as a major producer, processor, exporter and consumer of animal protein. It is also a fast-growing market where foodservice sectors — including restaurant chains, catering, hospitals and hospitality groups — increasingly shape sourcing expectations and protein demand across the region.

“Year-on-year Thailand demonstrates that higher performance is achievable within Asia,” said ARE’s Pongsagorn (Art) Satjipanon, Thailand Sustainable Food Systems Manager. “Having established itself as a regional leader on labour, climate and seafood disclosures, the real opportunity — and urgent need — is to translate that into just, humane and sustainable transition plans that commit to scale plant-proteins across menus and supply chains like international leaders.

Moving from commitment to implementation will require clear targets, stronger supplier engagement and credible assurance across protein supply chains. Doing so would allow Thailand to convert regional leadership into globally recognised standards, positioning the country at the centre of Asia’s Kitchen of the Future.

– Download our APB100 report HERE.

About Asia Research & Engagement (ARE)

ARE brings leading investors into dialogue with Asian-listed companies to address sustainable development challenges and help companies align with investor priorities. With decades of Asia experience, our cross-cultural team understands the region’s unique needs. Our high-quality independent research, robust investor network, and engagement expertise, provide corporate leaders and financial decision makers with insights leading to concrete action.



