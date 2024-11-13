Zola, Terry, Vidić, Sheringham join Reingwood Icons of Football series

As a member at Wentworth, I’m familiar with the prestigious Reignwood DNA, so I can’t wait to get out to Thailand to see their incredible facilities at Robinswood GC. I’m excited to be representing the England badge again and I know we have the Captain and players to bring home the Icons Trophy while giving the fans something special and entertaining to watch.”

"I can’t wait to come to Bangkok and join Team World for the Reignwood Icons of Football. The competitive spirit never leaves you, and I’m excited to face off against some of football’s greatest names on the golf course to see who can hold their nerve on the greens," added Nemanja Vidić.

Teddy Sheringham expressed his enthusiasm about representing Team England: “Having the chance to once again represent England, even on the golf course, is special. The Reignwood Icons series brings back that competitive drive from our football days, and I know the fans are going to love it."

The Reignwood Icons of Football series is a world-first event that merges football’s biggest names with the drama and skill of golf. Hosted at the Robinswood Golf Course in Bangkok, this unique tournament will be broadcast globally, allowing fans from all corners of the world to watch as these football icons battle it out in a 10-hole format where every shot counts.

Team England, captained by Lee Westwood - Current Lineup:

Paul Ince

Robbie Fowler

Joe Hart

John Terry

Theo Walcott

Paul Scholes

Teddy Sheringham

Team World, captained by Sergio Garcia - Current Lineup:

Gianfranco Zola

Dwight Yorke

Patrik Berger

Gabriel Batistuta

Luís Figo

Peter Schmeichel

Nemanja Vidić

Broadcast globally, fans can watch all the action of this intense event live on multiple platforms. With hospitality and general admission available, the venue will host thousands of spectators from around the world in grandstands and behind the ropes. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will be able to take selfies, watch the rivalries, hear the caddies, feel the tension and witness every shot. It’s action like they’ve never seen before, closer than ever.