Zola, Terry, Vidić, Sheringham join Reingwood Icons of Football series

Local football fans are in for a treat as four more icons, Gianfranco Zola, John Terry, Nemanja Vidić and Teddy Sheringham, have been unveiled as the latest players set to participate in the highly anticipated Reignwood Icons of Football series, taking place at Robinswood Golf Course in Bangkok on March 1-2, 2025.
Former Italian international, Premier League and Chelsea icon, Gianfranco Zola will represent Team World, led by golf superstar Sergio Garci - alongside him will be teammate Nemanja Vidić, who famously captained Manchester United, becoming one of the Premier League's most formidable centre-backs.
On the other side, John Terry, former Chelsea and England captain will wear the cross of St George alongside three-time Premier League winner Teddy Sheringham as they line up for Team England, under the captaincy of Lee Westwood.
This latest announcement adds even more star power to a tournament that already promises to be an unforgettable event for both football and golf fans alike.
The Reignwood Icons of Football series will see 24 football icons compete in a dramatic golf showdown that pits Team England against Team World. These former football stars, renowned for their on-field rivalry, will bring their competitive spirit to the golf course. Zola, Vidić, Sheringham, and Terry will add to the impressive lineups, which already feature global football icons such as Dwight Yorke, Robbie Fowler, Paul Scholes, and Luís Figo.
In a video message to Team World Captain Sergio Garcia, Zola thanked the golfer for selecting him and shared his excitement in coming to Thailand before saying “I have been practising my golf every day to make sure we are ready to beat the English - it should be a stroll in the park.” Zola has not lost any of his competitive and playful spirit and even wanted his captain to make sure former teammate turned rival, John Terry was on their radar playing off an accurate handicap. “Sergio, have a look at the handicaps, I saw John Terry’s and I think we need to look at it to make sure it is right.”
John Terry said: “I’m delighted to have had the call up from Lee Westwood to represent Team England at this exciting team matchplay tournament. We, former footballers, haven’t lost any of our competitiveness, so the Reignwood Icons of Football is a great chance for us to go head-to-head and bring our rivalries to the golf course.
As a member at Wentworth, I’m familiar with the prestigious Reignwood DNA, so I can’t wait to get out to Thailand to see their incredible facilities at Robinswood GC. I’m excited to be representing the England badge again and I know we have the Captain and players to bring home the Icons Trophy while giving the fans something special and entertaining to watch.”
"I can’t wait to come to Bangkok and join Team World for the Reignwood Icons of Football. The competitive spirit never leaves you, and I’m excited to face off against some of football’s greatest names on the golf course to see who can hold their nerve on the greens," added Nemanja Vidić.
Teddy Sheringham expressed his enthusiasm about representing Team England: “Having the chance to once again represent England, even on the golf course, is special. The Reignwood Icons series brings back that competitive drive from our football days, and I know the fans are going to love it."
The Reignwood Icons of Football series is a world-first event that merges football’s biggest names with the drama and skill of golf. Hosted at the Robinswood Golf Course in Bangkok, this unique tournament will be broadcast globally, allowing fans from all corners of the world to watch as these football icons battle it out in a 10-hole format where every shot counts.
Team England, captained by Lee Westwood - Current Lineup:
Paul Ince
Robbie Fowler
Joe Hart
John Terry
Theo Walcott
Paul Scholes
Teddy Sheringham
Team World, captained by Sergio Garcia - Current Lineup:
Gianfranco Zola
Dwight Yorke
Patrik Berger
Gabriel Batistuta
Luís Figo
Peter Schmeichel
Nemanja Vidić
Broadcast globally, fans can watch all the action of this intense event live on multiple platforms. With hospitality and general admission available, the venue will host thousands of spectators from around the world in grandstands and behind the ropes. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will be able to take selfies, watch the rivalries, hear the caddies, feel the tension and witness every shot. It’s action like they’ve never seen before, closer than ever.