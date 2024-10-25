Uihlein unleashes a 62 in bid for second International Series win

Antcliff made it through the Asian Tour Qualifying School this year, which he also did in 2018.

Banke, who also made it through Qualifying School back in January, has also yet to drop a shot and is grateful for having a very special caddie.



He explained: “I actually have a college teammate that's caddying for me, Puwit Anupansuebsai, and honestly, I have him read the putts, and I just hit it. So, yeah it was good, we worked well together, and everything was dropping today.”



The duo were teammates at San Diego State and Banke adds: “He's awesome. I mean, he drives me around, he translates for me, he orders the right food. It's great to have him.”



Puwit also still plays the Asian Development Tour and the All Thailand Golf Tour.



Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po fired a 65 and is in fourth with countryman Chan Shih-chang, in with a 66, three behind the leader along with two of Thailand’s young sharpshooters David Boriboonsub and SadomKaewkanjana and Mexican Santiago De la Fuente, who carded matching 65s,Catlin, after a 70 yesterday, bounced back with a 66 today to ensure he is here for the weekend to help to continue to build on his lead on both the Asian Tour and The International Series rankings.



He said: “It matters what you're doing right now. And I’m playing fine. Maybe struggling to adapt a little bit to the greens – they are a little different (to last week). The speed and grain has fooled me on a couple of putts, but it’s quite soft and a bit slower.”



Scores after round 2 of the International Series Thailand being played at the par 70, 7199 Yards Thai Country Club course (am - denotes amateur):

126 - Peter Uihlein (USA) 64-62.

127 - Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 63-64.

128 - Christian Banke (USA) 66-62.

129 - Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 64-65.

130 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 65-65, David Boriboonsub (THA) 65-65, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 65-65, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 64-66.

131 - Charlie Lindh (SWE) 63-68, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 64-67, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 65-66, Jed Morgan (AUS) 63-68, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66.

132 - Chonjarern Baramithanaseth (THA) 68-64, Chris Wood (ENG) 65-67, Kazuma Kobori (NZL) 67-65, Sam Horsfield (ENG) 67-65, Michael Maguire (USA) 67-65, Austen Truslow (USA) 66-66, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 67-65, Travis Smyth (AUS) 65-67, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 67-65, Rayhan Thomas (IND) 69-63.