Now Open! Minsterwood—A Visionary Exhibition Unveiling a Grand Welcome to 2026 at River City Bangkok

Conceived by Director Jacq, an accomplished artist with over 26 years of experience across the realms of art, cinema, music, and theatre, the exhibition unfolds as an overture to an epic cinematic project that has been more than a decade in the making. Through meticulously hand-embroidered textiles—the very heart of this dark fairytale—visitors are invited to descend into the film’s enigmatic world.

Each work is created on traditional hand-woven fabric from Sakon Nakhon, later transformed through intricate needlework into scenes drawn from the Minsterwood script, written by Director Jacq himself. The narrative traces a somber fairytale set deep within the forest, where a group of nuns weave ceremonial copes from the story of a man they have slain. This exhibition marks the first physical manifestation of the Minsterwood universe, as the textiles on display are not merely artworks, but the actual costumes to be worn by the nuns in the forthcoming film. Visitors are thus granted a rare opportunity to encounter the film’s aesthetic essence and symbolic language up close—an experience further enriched by an original musical score composed exclusively by the artist for the film.