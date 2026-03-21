Golden Place highlights Tha Tian’s blend of heritage and modern life

A new stop for quality goods and local flavours

The newly opened Golden Place Tha Tian branch marks one of the area’s important stopping points. It offers a curated selection of quality products from royal initiative projects, SMEs and community enterprises, with a focus on souvenirs and ready-to-eat food to meet the needs of tourists and those seeking quality goods.

Within the same space is Golden Coffee, which uses 100% Arabica coffee beans alongside a concept centred on selecting local ingredients from across the country. The aim is to support SME operators, generate income for communities, promote Thai farmers and help conserve forests sustainably.

This move further carries forward His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s initiative to promote the concept of a “refrigerator for the people”, providing consumers with access to high-quality, clean and fresh products at reasonable prices, while also creating market channels for farmers and local entrepreneurs.

There is also Golden Kitchen, which has partnered with Klai Klai restaurant to offer a variety of Thai fusion dishes spanning Japanese and Western styles, catering to visitors of all ages and nationalities while adding further vibrancy to a visit to Tha Tian.

Golden Place is open daily from 7am to 8pm. For more information, call 082-005-9521 or visit Goldenplace.co.th, the Golden Place Facebook page, or Instagram at goldenplace.official.

A riverside district rich in food, creativity and faith

Tha Tian Market, home to more than 100 shops, covers everything from street food such as grilled chicken, Pad Thai, BBQ pork rice, Guay Jub, and Som Tam to souvenirs and keepsakes. It reflects the distinctive identity of this lively old quarter while clearly preserving the charm of community-based trade.

The area also hosts activities and events that add to its appeal. From March 20 to April 19, craft products made by students will be sold every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including during the Songkran festival period.

There will also be art activities such as portrait drawing by students from King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, Silpakorn University, and Poh-Chang Academy of Arts at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin.

Tha Tian also has a distinctive charm in terms of belief and devotion through Chao Pho Sasadi Shrine and Guan Yu Shrine. These are more than places of worship; they are longstanding spiritual anchors of the community.

According to local accounts, the two shrines are linked to the area’s history dating back to the reign of King Narai the Great (1656–1688) during the Ayutthaya period, giving them a history of more than 300 years. They reflect the cultural roots, memories and faith deeply embedded in this neighbourhood.

Tha Tian is therefore not merely a riverside tourist district, but a place that brings together food, souvenirs, community life, creative work and cultural charm in one complete setting, making it well suited to being presented as a destination that combines historical depth with contemporary lifestyle appeal in a single area.