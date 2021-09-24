Fri, September 24, 2021

business

Palace-run Golden Place supermarket opens new branch in Laksi

The 21st branch of the health-shop-cum-supermarket, Golden Place, opened its doors near the Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS station in Bangkok’s Laksi area on Friday.

The shop, operated under Royal patronage, was opened in a special ceremony presided over by His Majesty’s secretary. Also present were directors and executives of the Suvarnachad Company.

The supermarket, located inside the Battalion Infantryman 11th Palace Guard Division compound, is surrounded by a beautiful garden and sports a spacious 100-car-capacity parking lot.

Operating under the concept “Think Health, Think Golden Place”, the shop offers a variety of health products as well as organic vegetables, fruits and produce grown under Royal projects.

This branch has the largest seafood zone, as well as a Golden Kitchen and Golden Coffee zone that serves Arabic coffee from the Mae Salong Royal Project in Chiang Rai.

Shoppers can also pick up clothes and souvenirs from different Royal projects.

Palace-run Golden Place supermarket opens new branch in Laksi Palace-run Golden Place supermarket opens new branch in Laksi

This Golden Place branch is open every day from 7am to 7.30pm due to current curfew restrictions. Under normal circumstances, it operates from 7am to 11pm. Products can also be bought via its official Line account @goldenplace or via www.goldenplace.co.th. Golden Place can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Related news:

Palace-run Golden Place supermarket opens new branch in Laksi

Palace-run Golden Place supermarket opens new branch in Laksi

 

Published : September 24, 2021

Related News

Volvo reveals new materials for its leather-free cars

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Taiwan trade deal application sets up showdown with China

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Markets wrap: Stocks rally amid growth optimism; yields surge

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Semiconductor shortage that has hobbled manufacturing worldwide is getting worse

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Latest News

Police arrest schoolboy protester over vandalised traffic booth

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Palace-run Golden Place supermarket opens new branch in Laksi

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Thailand records 12,697 new cases, 132 deaths

Published : Sep 24, 2021

SRT aims to have all Red Line extensions running by 2025

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.