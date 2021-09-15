Department launches scrumptious international project promoting health benefits of Thai food

Department director-general Chai Nakhonchai said the project brought together the department and 50 famous Thai chefs to create Thai food with health benefits in a bid to meet the needs of the health-conscious worldwide.
“To inherit the tradition sustainably, it is necessary we receive cooperation from several parties,” he said.
“This project aims to promote Thai food in many countries by presenting their health benefits.”
Chai said the project was launched in line with the current situation, when many people were paying attention to what they eat.
He expected the project to help Thai food gain confidence abroad, as well as create a new global tag called “the World’s Tastiest Medicine”.
“So far, the Department of Cultural Promotion has registered 20 types of Thai food as a cultural heritage, including Tom Yum Goong [spicy shrimp soup] and Som Tam [papaya salad],” Chai said.
He added that the department aimed to register more Thai food in the future.
For other details related to the project, such as the list of participating chefs and food recipes, visit the project’s website here.
