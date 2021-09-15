Wednesday, September 15, 2021

in-focus

Department launches scrumptious international project promoting health benefits of Thai food

The Department of Cultural Promotion on Tuesday launched its savoury “Thai Taste Therapy” project in a bid to promote traditional Thai cuisine and its health benefits around the world, hoping to create a new global tag called “the World’s Tastiest Medicine”.

Department director-general Chai Nakhonchai said the project brought together the department and 50 famous Thai chefs to create Thai food with health benefits in a bid to meet the needs of the health-conscious worldwide.

“To inherit the tradition sustainably, it is necessary we receive cooperation from several parties,” he said.

“This project aims to promote Thai food in many countries by presenting their health benefits.”

Department launches scrumptious international project promoting health benefits of Thai food

Chai said the project was launched in line with the current situation, when many people were paying attention to what they eat.

He expected the project to help Thai food gain confidence abroad, as well as create a new global tag called “the World’s Tastiest Medicine”.

“So far, the Department of Cultural Promotion has registered 20 types of Thai food as a cultural heritage, including Tom Yum Goong [spicy shrimp soup] and Som Tam [papaya salad],” Chai said.

He added that the department aimed to register more Thai food in the future.

Related stories:

For other details related to the project, such as the list of participating chefs and food recipes, visit the project’s website here.

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Bangkok to accept foreign tourists without quarantine from Oct 15

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Netizens Have A Lot To Say About

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.