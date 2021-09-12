Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

Lisa's latest music video was released on the YouTube channel of the South Korean girl group “Blackpink” on Friday. It had drawn over 100 million views overnight.

Meanwhile, Thai elements incorporated in the music video were praised by social media users, and became a hot topic of discussion.

Panuwat Ueasamarn, chief of Phanom Rung Historical Park, said he would like to thank Lisa for promoting the Phanom Rung Stone Castle, a tourism attraction in her hometown, to people worldwide.