Monday, September 13, 2021

life

Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting ...

Many citizens in Buri Ram province on Saturday praised pop star Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal for showing the Phanom Rung Stone Castle in her latest music video “Lalisa”.

780

View

Lisa's latest music video was released on the YouTube channel of the South Korean girl group “Blackpink” on Friday. It had drawn over 100 million views overnight.

Meanwhile, Thai elements incorporated in the music video were praised by social media users, and became a hot topic of discussion.

Panuwat Ueasamarn, chief of Phanom Rung Historical Park, said he would like to thank Lisa for promoting the Phanom Rung Stone Castle, a tourism attraction in her hometown, to people worldwide.

Benjalak Setsuwan, a retailer at Phanom Rung Stone Castle, said the number of tourists visiting the attraction was very low since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Personally, I believe that more tourists will visit the attraction as the province's Covid-19 restrictions had been eased," she said.

Related stories:

Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment.

Lisa is the only Thai member of the group, and the new song is her first solo, which her fans had been waiting for.

Published : September 12, 2021

Related News

Songkhla pattern wins Batik City costume design competition

Published : September 12, 2021

How Biden new vaccine mandate affects the NFL, MLB and other pro sports leagues

Published : September 12, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Camel racing festival in Saudi Arabia

Published : September 12, 2021

Thai netizens have a lot to say about new music video Lalisa

Published : September 11, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.