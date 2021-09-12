Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

View
Lisa's latest music video was released on the YouTube channel of the South Korean girl group “Blackpink” on Friday. It had drawn over 100 million views overnight.
Meanwhile, Thai elements incorporated in the music video were praised by social media users, and became a hot topic of discussion.
Panuwat Ueasamarn, chief of Phanom Rung Historical Park, said he would like to thank Lisa for promoting the Phanom Rung Stone Castle, a tourism attraction in her hometown, to people worldwide.
Benjalak Setsuwan, a retailer at Phanom Rung Stone Castle, said the number of tourists visiting the attraction was very low since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.
"Personally, I believe that more tourists will visit the attraction as the province's Covid-19 restrictions had been eased," she said.
Related stories:
Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment.
Lisa is the only Thai member of the group, and the new song is her first solo, which her fans had been waiting for.
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 12, 2021
Published : September 11, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021