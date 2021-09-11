Thai netizens have a lot to say about new music video Lalisa

Apart from the entertaining song rendered in the modern South Korean style, “Lalisa” incorporates numerous Thai elements that surprised and impressed Thai audiences, such as Thai-language signs, costumes, and even the background location.

The elements were praised by social media users in Thailand, and became a hot topic of discussion.

Many netizens highlighted the adapted, Thai-traditional costume Lisa wears, designed by Thai fashion brand “Asava”.

Most netizens praised the music video producers for adding this element. However, some conservatives found the costume inappropriate, as they believe a traditional dress should be used only in a traditional way, not in a contemporary situation.

Many were reminded of the concert of American artist Lady Gaga in Thailand in 2012. The pop star was attacked then by conservatives and the Culture Ministry for wearing a traditional headpiece during the concert.

In addition to the discussion on suitability, the costume topic led to informative posts on social media about types of headpieces in Thailand, as well as about the countries that had inspired the pieces.