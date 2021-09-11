NACC denies dragging its feet in probing alleged misuse of police aircraft

“Although the incidents had taken place in 2018, the case was actually filed at the NACC only in October 2020, which is less than a year ago,” said Niwatchai.

“The commission found that there is prima facie evidence for two offences: using police airplanes to smuggle liquor without going through Customs procedures, and using police flight training allowance for wrongful propose.

“The NACC has carefully investigated all evidence and witnesses and is nearly at the conclusion stage. The case has not been delayed or interfered with by other parties as rumoured,” he added.

Meanwhile, National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk said that he has ordered Internal Affairs chief Pol General Wisanu Prasatthong-osot to investigate the incident and report the findings as soon as possible.