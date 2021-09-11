Police look for more suspects in Chiang Mai toddler abduction case

View
Police believe that there is more than one suspect in the case.
The toddler, Ponsiri “Gina” Wongsilaroongruang, went missing from her residence in Chiang Mai on August 5.
Three days later, a Myanmar national – who was a friend of the toddler’s father – confessed to police that he had kidnapped the child and left her at a cave some 3 kilometres away as a sacrifice to spirits.
The missing Gina on the same day was found safe in a hut near her neighbourhood at around noon.
Police suspect that there are other persons related to the abduction case, in addition to the Myanmar man.
On Friday, National Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk ordered his high-ranked subordinates to investigate the case at the remote village of Ban Huay Fak Dab in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, where Gina and her family lived.
Meanwhile, Provincial Police Region 5 in Chiang Mai reported that Gina appeared very tired but had no wound on the body. The Myanmar man is currently detained at Mae Taeng Police Station.
Published : September 11, 2021
