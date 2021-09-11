Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Police look for more suspects in Chiang Mai toddler abduction case

The Royal Thai Police on Friday widened its investigation into the mysterious case of a toddler "Gina", who went missing but was later found.

221

View

Police believe that there is more than one suspect in the case.

The toddler, Ponsiri “Gina” Wongsilaroongruang, went missing from her residence in Chiang Mai on August 5.

Three days later, a Myanmar national – who was a friend of the toddler’s father – confessed to police that he had kidnapped the child and left her at a cave some 3 kilometres away as a sacrifice to spirits.

The missing Gina on the same day was found safe in a hut near her neighbourhood at around noon.

Police suspect that there are other persons related to the abduction case, in addition to the Myanmar man.

On Friday, National Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk ordered his high-ranked subordinates to investigate the case at the remote village of Ban Huay Fak Dab in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, where Gina and her family lived.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Region 5 in Chiang Mai reported that Gina appeared very tired but had no wound on the body. The Myanmar man is currently detained at Mae Taeng Police Station.

Published : September 11, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.