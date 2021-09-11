Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

India donates 300 oxygen concentrators to Thailand

The Indian Embassy in Thailand on Friday handed over oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Public Health.

175

View

India's ambassador Suchitra Durai presented them to Deputy Minister Sathit Pitutecha. The ambassador said that India stands with the Thai government and people in tackling the Covid-19 situation.

She emphasised the importance of the longstanding relations and friendship between the two countries.

Thailand and India are members of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

The Indian government donated 300 oxygen concentrators to Thailand. They were sent by INS Airavat and reached Thailand on September 3.

Related News

South Korean embassy to deliver happiness bags to Korean War veterans in Thailand

Sinovac not a low-quality vaccine, Chinas embassy hits back at critics

US Embassy builds new annex

This humanitarian aid is a part of India’s policy of Security and Growth for All in the Region (Sagar) launched by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the Sagar policy, the Indian Navy has operated many humanitarian missions.

India also donated liquid oxygen and oxygen concentrators to many countries in the region last week, including Indonesia and Vietnam, the embassy said.

India donates 300 oxygen concentrators to Thailand

Published : September 11, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.