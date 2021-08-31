US Embassy builds new annex

The annex, expected to be completed by 2025, will be used to centralise operations and will also serve as a new, modern platform for providing consular and diplomatic services.
The embassy says the annex will also be used to support the expansion of US-Thai relations in security and commerce.
The US believes the construction of the annex will significantly benefit the Thai economy as it is spending $625 million (20.21 billion baht) on the project and will employ some 2,000 workers.
The US established ties with Thailand in 1818 and the two countries signed the Treaty of Amity and Commerce in 1833. This was the first treaty the US signed in Asia, making Thailand the oldest ally in the region.
Published : August 31, 2021
