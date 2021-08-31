US Embassy builds new annex

The annex, expected to be completed by 2025, will be used to centralise operations and will also serve as a new, modern platform for providing consular and diplomatic services.

The embassy says the annex will also be used to support the expansion of US-Thai relations in security and commerce.

The US believes the construction of the annex will significantly benefit the Thai economy as it is spending $625 million (20.21 billion baht) on the project and will employ some 2,000 workers.