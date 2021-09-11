Siam Niramit ceases Bangkok operations

According to a report in Thansettakij newspaper, the theatre's executives this week told over 200 staffers about the permanent closure, as well as the compensation.

Before this decision, Siam Niramit Bangkok had been closed temporarily since March 17, 2021.

The theatre was built on a leased site near the Thailand Cultural Centre in the Ratchada area. Although the lease contract had another seven years to go, the Ratchada Niramit company did not think it would be worth continuing the business, as it would take a long time for Thailand’s economy and tourism to recover.

However, Siam Niramit Phuket has not been closed permanently, though it has been shut temporarily.

Siam Niramit Bangkok opened on October 27, 2005.