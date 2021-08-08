Sunday, August 08, 2021

in-focus

King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

His Majesty King Rama X has extended royal patronage to students whose parents had died due to Covid-19, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek said on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has reported an initial number of 35 children who have lost their parents or caretakers to Covid-19. The number is expected to be higher nationwide, and the ministry is preparing measures to help these orphans for the long term.


“It is His Majesty King Rama X’s wish to have these children be students under royal patronage. They will receive the highest education free of charge, according to their capability. The ministry will be in charge to coordinate for the children’s scholarship, and provide foster family, if needed, with support money until graduation,” said Ratchada.


“Acting on the prime minister’s order to accelerate the number of isolation centres, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has set up the first community isolation centre for children 3-14 years old at the Sports and Recreation Centre in Dusit district, with medical personnel and caretakers to supervise closely 24 hours a day. The ministry and disabilities assoications in Thailand are also in the process of establishing community isolation centres for the intellectually disabled at Rajanukul Institute, and for the mobility impaired at The Asia-Pacific Development Centre on Disability office building,” she added.


“The 'Care Centre for Children with Covid-19' scheme was recently launched to look after children who are affected by the pandemic.


"Anyone who knows about orphans or vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic can contact these four organisations for help:
1. Social Assistance Centre hotline 1300
2. Pracharat hotline service for the disabled 1479
3. Social Development and Human Security provincial offices
4. Social Development and Human Security Volunteer," Ratchada said.

Published : August 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Supportive Covid nurse wins netizens hearts

Published : August 08, 2021

PM lauds police efficiency in dealing with anti-government protest

Published : August 08, 2021

Favipiravir recommended on immediate basis for all Covid patients

Published : August 08, 2021

Covid-19 Delta variant runs riot in SL: Three patients die every one hour

Published : August 08, 2021

Latest News

King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

Published : August 08, 2021

Volunteer applications for Chula Covid vaccine close ahead of schedule

Published : August 08, 2021

Suspect in death of Swiss tourist says he intended to rob not kill

Published : August 08, 2021

Supportive Covid nurse wins netizens hearts

Published : August 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.