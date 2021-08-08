King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

“The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has reported an initial number of 35 children who have lost their parents or caretakers to Covid-19. The number is expected to be higher nationwide, and the ministry is preparing measures to help these orphans for the long term.



“It is His Majesty King Rama X’s wish to have these children be students under royal patronage. They will receive the highest education free of charge, according to their capability. The ministry will be in charge to coordinate for the children’s scholarship, and provide foster family, if needed, with support money until graduation,” said Ratchada.



“Acting on the prime minister’s order to accelerate the number of isolation centres, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has set up the first community isolation centre for children 3-14 years old at the Sports and Recreation Centre in Dusit district, with medical personnel and caretakers to supervise closely 24 hours a day. The ministry and disabilities assoications in Thailand are also in the process of establishing community isolation centres for the intellectually disabled at Rajanukul Institute, and for the mobility impaired at The Asia-Pacific Development Centre on Disability office building,” she added.



“The 'Care Centre for Children with Covid-19' scheme was recently launched to look after children who are affected by the pandemic.



"Anyone who knows about orphans or vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic can contact these four organisations for help:

1. Social Assistance Centre hotline 1300

2. Pracharat hotline service for the disabled 1479

3. Social Development and Human Security provincial offices

4. Social Development and Human Security Volunteer," Ratchada said.