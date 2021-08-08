Sunday, August 08, 2021

PM lauds police efficiency in dealing with anti-government protest

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked police officers for maintaining security in line with international principles during the anti-government protest on Saturday, Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

Prayut also thanked people who avoided participating in the protest, while expressing regret over damage to properties and trouble caused to people near the protest sites, Anucha added.

"Prayut emphasised that using violence during the protest was against the law, such as Communicable Disease Act and the state of emergency," Anucha said.

"People who hold or participate in such gatherings, which raise the risk of Covid-19 infection, would face two years' imprisonment or THB40,000 fine or both."

Published : August 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
