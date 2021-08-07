Police ready with barriers to block anti-government protesters

Supporters and members of the pro-democracy Free Youth group are scheduled to gather at Democracy Monument in downtown Bangkok before they march to the Grand Palace.

The Vocational Protection of the People for Democracy group has also announced that it will hold a car rally at Phan Fa Lilat Bridge before heading to Government House.

The barriers and wires had reportedly been set up since last night. According to a recent report, they were already set up on Phitsanulok and Rajdamnoen roads, where the protesters will march on Saturday.