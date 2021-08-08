Supportive Covid nurse wins netizens hearts

On August 7, Facebook user ‘Payaban Mhoo’ (Pig Nurse), a Covid-19 medic, posted a picture of herself standing in a hospital’s Covid-19 patient room, clad in a PPE suit, giving a comfort hug to an infected pregnant friend who had recently lost her husband to the infection.



In the post, she wrote: “This hug is from the heart. I wish to release all the bad feelings inside of you, and I want to let you know that I will always be there for you no matter what. I have tried my best in every possible way and I am truly sorry for what happened. From now on, you will need to take good care of yourself, eat more food and have enough rest, for the sake of your own child. I love you, and I thank you for your strength. I promise to always be there for you whenever you need me, always.”



The post instantly went viral on social media and has received many comments and support from netizens.