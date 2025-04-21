Highway 304 tragedy: Over 60 lives lost in 18 fatal crashes in 11 years

According to JS100 Radio, numerous serious accidents have occurred in this area over the past 11 years, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. These incidents highlight the urgent need to address road safety risks.

In addition to weather conditions and driver behaviour, the highway features mountainous terrain interspersed with sharp bends, increasing the likelihood of road accidents.

One of the most hazardous stretches is the Khao San Pu Tone section, a long and steep downhill route. The high gradient makes it easy for vehicles—especially those travelling at excessive speeds or with faulty braking systems—to lose control.

The Prachin Buri Highway District Office has introduced a number of measures to help prevent road accidents in the area. These include the installation of warning signs urging drivers to use low gears when descending, speed bumps to reduce vehicle speed, adjusted road alignment to improve safety, and barriers to prevent vehicles from veering off the road.

Originally a two-lane road, the highway was expanded to six lanes to accommodate increased traffic volume. Emergency lay-bys have been established along the hillside, and a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour has been imposed in high-risk areas.