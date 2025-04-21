Highway 304 tragedy: Over 60 lives lost in 18 fatal crashes in 11 years

According to JS100 Radio, numerous serious accidents have occurred in this area over the past 11 years, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. These incidents highlight the urgent need to address road safety risks.
In addition to weather conditions and driver behaviour, the highway features mountainous terrain interspersed with sharp bends, increasing the likelihood of road accidents.
One of the most hazardous stretches is the Khao San Pu Tone section, a long and steep downhill route. The high gradient makes it easy for vehicles—especially those travelling at excessive speeds or with faulty braking systems—to lose control.
The Prachin Buri Highway District Office has introduced a number of measures to help prevent road accidents in the area. These include the installation of warning signs urging drivers to use low gears when descending, speed bumps to reduce vehicle speed, adjusted road alignment to improve safety, and barriers to prevent vehicles from veering off the road.
Originally a two-lane road, the highway was expanded to six lanes to accommodate increased traffic volume. Emergency lay-bys have been established along the hillside, and a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour has been imposed in high-risk areas.
Here are statistics of road accidents on the Highway 304:
February 28, 2014: A double-decker coach carrying students and teachers from Bandonglopmaisamakkeewittaya School in Nakhon Ratchasima on a field trip to Jomtien Beach in Chonburi suffered brake failure and veered out of control, crashing into the rear of an 18-wheel lorry at kilometre marker 42 in Prachinburi’s Na Di district. Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured.
August 2, 2014: An 8-wheel trailer truck experienced brake failure and crashed into five oncoming vehicles between kilometre markers 45–47 in the inbound lane of Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district. Four people died and 15 were injured. The accident occurred on a downhill curve amid heavy rain.
March 28, 2016: An 18-wheel sugar transport lorry with failed brakes collided with eight vehicles at San Chao Pho Pu Tone mountain in Na Di district, Prachinburi. Nine people were injured; no fatalities were reported.
January 8, 2017: A pickup truck lost control and fell into the central road divider, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with car transport lorries at kilometre marker 138 in Si Maha Phot district, Prachinburi. One person was injured. A subsequent accident occurred at the same spot when another pickup truck crossed over and crashed into an oil tanker, causing damage but no injuries.
February 3, 2017: A 22-wheel truck carrying cassava flour suffered brake failure and crashed into 10 vehicles between kilometre markers 210–211. The truck caught fire and was completely destroyed. Several people were killed and injured.
March 9, 2017: An air-conditioned bus carrying students from Khon Kaen on a field trip plunged off the roadside into a ravine at kilometre marker 208 in Na Di district, Prachinburi. Six people were killed and 44 injured.
May 20, 2017: A car crashed into a tree and caught fire at kilometre marker 181 near the U-turn into Saensuk Village in Kabin Buri district, Prachinburi. Five people died.
October 2, 2017: A pickup truck lost control and crashed into a roadside tree at kilometre marker 97 on the route from Phanom Sarakham district to Mueang district in Chachoengsao province. Three people were killed.
April 6, 2020: A 22-wheel lorry experienced brake failure and collided with a pickup truck, causing it to overturn and catch fire on the Khao San Pu Tone descent. There were multiple deaths and injuries.
September 22, 2020: A tour bus carrying village health volunteers from Kosum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham to Chanthaburi suffered brake failure and crashed into a steel transport lorry and three other vehicles on the Khao San Pu Tone descent. Fifteen people were injured.
October 21, 2020: A 22-wheel trailer lorry suffered brake failure and lost control, crashing into a concrete barrier. One person was killed and another injured.
May 15, 2021: A sugar transport lorry overturned on a curve, ejecting the driver and a passenger from the vehicle. One person died and another was injured.
January 5, 2023: Two trailer lorries collided opposite San Chao Pho Pu Tone shrine, resulting in a fire. One person sustained serious injuries.
February 25, 2023: A 22-wheel trailer lorry collided with a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire. One person died and three were seriously injured.
February 7, 2024: A rubber transport lorry lost control, crossed the central road divider, and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck in front of San Chao Pho Pu Tone shrine. The lorry driver died and two passengers in the pickup truck were injured.
March 29, 2024: A coach carrying teachers from Thepudomvithaya School in Sangkha district, Surin, collided with a 22-wheel trailer lorry in front of San Chao Pho Pu Tone shrine. Thirteen people were injured.
February 26, 2025: A tour bus carrying a delegation from Phon Charoen Municipality in Bueng Kan province overturned at kilometre marker 210+500 on the Khao San Pu Tone descent in Na Di district, Prachinburi. Eighteen people were reported dead and 31 injured.
April 21, 2025: A double-decker bus collided with a 22-wheel green container lorry and a white truck on the Khao San Pu Tone descent in Na Di district, Prachinburi, resulting in seven deaths and more than 40 injuries.