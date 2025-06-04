Over 14,000 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 2024: DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Wednesday urged all motorcyclists to wear crash helmets, as more than 14,000 people were killed in motorcycle-related accidents in 2024 alone.

DDC Director-General Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul cited official statistics from three government agencies, revealing that between 2020 and 2024, an average of 17,428 people died in road accidents each year—with 80% of the fatalities involving motorcycles.

In 2024 alone, 17,447 people were killed in road traffic accidents, of which 14,144 deaths were linked to motorcycle incidents, Dr Panumas said.