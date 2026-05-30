Thailand’s record current account deficit sparks debate

Thailand’s record current account deficit has opened a debate over whether the country is facing a temporary external shock or a deeper structural shift that could reshape investor confidence in the economy.

The Bank of Thailand said the current account deficit in April reached US$7.6 billion, the highest level on record. The figure surpassed the previous peak deficit of US$4.1 billion recorded in April 2013.

Chayawadee Chai-Anant, assistant governor for corporate relations at the Bank of Thailand, said the central bank viewed the latest deficit as temporary and not yet a sign of structural economic weakness.

Her remarks came after Dr Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, warned that Thailand’s current account balance, long seen as one of the country’s key economic strengths, was showing signs of weakening.

For years, Thailand’s current account surplus helped support the baht and gave the country a degree of resilience during periods of global capital volatility. The surplus reflected the fact that Thailand earned more from exports of goods and services than it paid out to the rest of the world.

Pipat said that buffer had become thinner since the Covid-19 pandemic, raising the possibility that Thailand could be entering an era of current account deficits.