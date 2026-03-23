UK convenes emergency economy meeting as Iran war risks mount

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is due to chair an emergency meeting on the economic fallout from the war in Iran on Monday, March 23, with finance minister Rachel Reeves and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey among those attending, the government said.

According to Reuters, investors are bracing for another turbulent week in financial markets after Iran said it would target the energy and water infrastructure of Gulf neighbours if US President Donald Trump carries out his threat to strike Iran’s electricity grid.

Britain is watching the situation with particular concern. Its heavy reliance on imported natural gas, stubbornly high inflation and strained public finances have left UK government bonds under far greater pressure than those of many international peers.

"Topics expected to be covered are the economic impact of ​the crisis on families and businesses, energy security and the resilience of industry and supply chains ⁠alongside the international response," Britain's finance ministry said ahead of Monday's so-called COBRA meeting.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will attend alongside Starmer, Reeves and Bailey.

Reeves has said it is too early to determine the full impact of the war on the British economy. She has resisted calls for broad cost-of-living support for households, saying instead that more targeted measures are being considered.