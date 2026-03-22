AIS Reaffirms Readiness to Address the Unrest in the Middle East, Ensuring Continuous Domestic and International Network Connectivity

In response to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, AIS acknowledges public concerns regarding potential impacts on communications, connectivity, and energy-related factors. The company has implemented comprehensive measures and is closely monitoring the situation around the clock to ensure stable and uninterrupted service.

Comprehensive Network and Connectivity Preparedness: AIS maintains strong preparedness across both domestic and international networks, actively managing resources across primary and backup routes to ensure service continuity. Currently, cables passing through the affected risk areas account for less than 10% of internet traffic to Europe.

AIS maintains strong preparedness across both domestic and international networks, actively managing resources across primary and backup routes to ensure service continuity. Currently, cables passing through the affected risk areas account for less than 10% of internet traffic to Europe. Continuous Monitoring to Minimize Impact: The company continues to closely assess developments and potential service impacts, enabling timely mitigation measures and minimizing any effects on customers.

The company continues to closely assess developments and potential service impacts, enabling timely mitigation measures and minimizing any effects on customers. Proactive Operations: AIS operates proactively through a dedicated task force that closely monitors the situation and coordinates with relevant stakeholders domestically and internationally, including global service provider partners, to ensure network stability and readiness to support all customer segments. AIS reaffirms its full readiness to support domestic and international connectivity and remains committed to upholding the highest service standards, ensuring customers can continue to rely on AIS services with confidence under all circumstances. Related Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) Launches Thailand’s First Wellness-Circus Movement Studio in the Heart of the City Japan Names Thailand as Strategic Base for “New Cool Japan” Strategy, NTT DOCOMO Partners with TrueVisions of True Corporation Acer marks its 50th anniversary, unveiling “The Next Breaking Barriers” strategy and moving towards a digital lifestyle technology brand