Can Thailand’s new leadership survive the Middle East?

In this episode of The Signal, we trace a direct line from the spiraling conflict in the Middle East to an economy steadily going off the rails in Thailand. In this episode:

🏛️ Anutin shakes up his cabinet

⛽ Energy panic at the pump

🚢 War tax on cargo shipping hits street food

✈️ Tourism hit by fly-round flight fees

Anutin is no longer a spare tire prime minister, and his previous short-term stop gaps won’t buy enough time to right the ship. Can he turn crisis into opportunity?

🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official