Can Thailand’s new leadership survive the Middle East?

In this episode of The Signal, we trace a direct line from the spiraling conflict in the Middle East to an economy steadily going off the rails in Thailand. In this episode:
🏛️ Anutin shakes up his cabinet
⛽ Energy panic at the pump
🚢 War tax on cargo shipping hits street food
✈️ Tourism hit by fly-round flight fees
Anutin is no longer a spare tire prime minister, and his previous short-term stop gaps won’t buy enough time to right the ship. Can he turn crisis into opportunity?
🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official