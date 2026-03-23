Can Thailand’s new leadership survive the Middle East?

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026

Anutin Charnvirakul’s first shot at the premiership term after a lifetime in other parties’ administrations is going through a baptism by fire. 🔥

In this episode of The Signal, we trace a direct line from the spiraling conflict in the Middle East to an economy steadily going off the rails in Thailand. In this episode:

🏛️ Anutin shakes up his cabinet
⛽ Energy panic at the pump 
🚢 War tax on cargo shipping hits street food 
✈️ Tourism hit by fly-round flight fees 

Anutin is no longer a spare tire prime minister, and his previous short-term stop gaps won’t buy enough time to right the ship. Can he turn crisis into opportunity?

🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official

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