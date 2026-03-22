DDC urges travellers to the UK to get meningococcal vaccine before departure

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on March 22, 2026, that the Department of Disease Control, through its Division of Epidemiology, had been closely monitoring the spread of meningococcal disease in the United Kingdom.

Based on information from international public health agencies, including UKHSA and ECDC, the outbreak in the southern part of the country had occurred mainly among school and university students.

As of March 18, 2026, around 20 cumulative cases had been reported, including 9 confirmed cases, with at least 2 deaths.

Laboratory tests in UK confirmed Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B (MenB), which is a severe strain.

The outbreak was linked to group activities in enclosed settings in early March, resulting in at-risk groups across several educational institutions and related communities.

Local public health authorities have stepped up intensive disease-control measures, including tracing high-risk contacts, providing prophylactic antibiotics to close contacts, and administering vaccines that cover meningococcal serogroup B to at-risk groups, especially students living together and engaging in behaviours that increase the risk, such as prolonged close contact, sharing utensils, or sharing equipment.