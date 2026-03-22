AIS, True set up 24-hour war rooms, say Thai internet unaffected

Thailand’s two major telecommunications network operators, AIS and True Corporation, have reiterated their readiness to handle tensions in the Middle East, confirming that internet services and international connectivity remain uninterrupted and have not been affected by unrest or risks to submarine cable networks.

According to a report from Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, or AIS, the company has prepared comprehensive measures to respond to the situation and is monitoring developments in real time, 24 hours a day, to maintain the stability of both domestic and international networks.

AIS has put in place management plans for both primary and backup network routes to cope with any uncertainty that may arise.

At present, internet traffic passing through high-risk areas in the Middle East en route to Europe accounts for less than 10%, which remains at a manageable level.