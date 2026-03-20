National Telecom reassures on stable internet despite Middle East cable risks

National Telecom Plc (NT) has confirmed that Thailand’s internet services remain stable despite potential risks to undersea cables in the Middle East, citing robust backup systems and strong network resilience.
Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of National Telecom Plc, said the company has comprehensively prepared its international internet network, with backup systems capable of supporting usage efficiently even in the event of disruptions to undersea cables in certain areas.
He said users could remain confident that Thailand’s internet services would continue to operate reliably, with NT ready to provide uninterrupted service around the clock.
As one of the country’s leading international internet providers, NT has implemented a range of measures to ensure service stability.
Strong backup network (high reliability)
NT manages traffic across six undersea cable systems, covering both terrestrial and submarine routes. If any route is disrupted, traffic can be immediately rerouted to alternative paths. The company has also secured capacity across multiple international routes in advance, allowing it to distribute traffic, reduce single-point failure risks and maintain service continuity effectively.
Limited impact
Currently, only two cable systems are connected through the affected risk area, accounting for less than 10% of Thailand’s total internet traffic to Europe. As a result, the impact on users is expected to be limited and manageable under existing contingency plans.
Proactive measures
NT has also prepared for indirect impacts such as increased latency on certain routes by adjusting connection paths and optimising network management to ensure a seamless user experience.
The company’s network operations centre continues to monitor the situation closely around the clock to maintain service standards and provide maximum assurance to users nationwide.