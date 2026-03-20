National Telecom reassures on stable internet despite Middle East cable risks

National Telecom Plc (NT) has confirmed that Thailand’s internet services remain stable despite potential risks to undersea cables in the Middle East, citing robust backup systems and strong network resilience.





Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of National Telecom Plc, said the company has comprehensively prepared its international internet network, with backup systems capable of supporting usage efficiently even in the event of disruptions to undersea cables in certain areas.

He said users could remain confident that Thailand’s internet services would continue to operate reliably, with NT ready to provide uninterrupted service around the clock.

As one of the country’s leading international internet providers, NT has implemented a range of measures to ensure service stability.