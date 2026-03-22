Thailand invites public to join Earth Hour 2026 on March 28

The government is inviting the public to take part in 60 Earth Hour 2026, the global climate awareness campaign that encourages people and organisations to switch off lights for one hour to highlight the issue of global warming.
On March 22, Lalida Phoetwiwatthana, deputy government spokesperson, said the campaign was an international initiative aimed at encouraging greater awareness of climate change and the need to cut unnecessary energy use.
She said the campaign was first launched in Australia in 2007 and drew support from more than 2.2 million people and over 2,000 businesses. That first event reduced energy consumption by 10.2%, equivalent to taking around 48,000 cars off the roads each year.
In Thailand, a number of agencies are supporting the campaign, including the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, which has invited people in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan to join in. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also called on the public to take part, whether at home, at work, in condominiums, dormitories, schools or universities.
Lalida said the government was encouraging people in all sectors to switch off lights and electrical appliances that were not in use for one hour, together with others around the world, on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.
She said the lights-off campaign was a symbolic show of commitment to reducing unnecessary electricity use and tackling global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions, with the broader goal of helping create a more environmentally friendly ecosystem.