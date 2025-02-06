Thai films, series and animation take the world by storm in 2024

Chakrit Pichyangkul, director of the Creative Economy Agency, said that 2024 was a golden year for the Thai content industry, with films, TV series and animation grabbing audiences and achieving success.

While it may be difficult to provide a complete list of the most successful items, the Thai content industry is expanding with diverse and good quality offerings that meet the needs of viewers across all genres. Though horror has historically been the most popular genre among Thais, the local content on offer has expanded to cover a wide range of flavours, including comedy, drama and action, all of which have been well-received.

Thai content and international success

The reach of Thai content extends far beyond domestic popularity, and despite fierce global competition, it has been shining brightly on the international stage.

For instance, in the animation category, “Out of the Nest” was added to the Annecy Selections list of top 12 animation films at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

In the series category, “DELETE” won two awards at the 29th Asian Television Awards, while “Master of the House” became the first Thai series to reach No 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for foreign language series (non-English). It also ranked No 1 in the most-watched series in 10 countries.