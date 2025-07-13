Explore 3 national parks in Thailand featured in \'Jurassic World: Rebirth\'

As Jurassic World: Rebirth—the latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise—hits cinemas today, Thailand is once again in the global spotlight as a major filming location.
The movie, shot extensively in the southern region, showcases the country’s natural beauty and reinforces its growing reputation as a soft power in the global entertainment industry.
For fans of the film and nature enthusiasts alike, here are three stunning national parks featured in the movie that are well worth a visit:
Sunset Beach and Ko Kradan
Often described as a paradise on earth, this stretch of coastline has earned the title of 'World’s Best Beach' from the World Beach Guide for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024). The accolades highlight the area’s unspoilt beauty and crystal-clear waters, making it a dream destination for beach lovers.
Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot)
An exhilarating adventure awaits visitors who swim through a dark tunnel to discover a hidden lagoon. As sunlight filters through the cave’s opening, it illuminates the water with a magical emerald glow, creating a scene straight out of a fantasy film.
Ao Nang
Ao Nang serves as a major gateway to Krabi’s famed islands and coastal attractions. With its breezy beachfront promenade, it’s a favourite spot for evening strolls and romantic sunset views, where the sun slowly dips behind towering limestone cliffs that rise dramatically from the sea.
Huai To Waterfall
This impressive 11-tiered waterfall features individually named cascades, such as Wang Thewada, Wang Sila, and Wang Chorakhe. Surrounded by lush tropical forest, the area remains cool and refreshing throughout the year, offering a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.
Khao Tapu (James Bond Island)
Famous for its role in the James Bond film, The Man with the Golden Gun, this iconic islet is named after its distinctive shape, resembling a crab’s eye, widened at the top and narrowing toward the base. Visitors can only admire the rock from a distance, either by boat or from the sandbar of nearby Khao Phing Kan.
Ko Song Phi Nong
These two striking limestone islands rise dramatically from the sea and serve as another key filming location for Jurassic World: Rebirth. Their surreal landscape and cinematic backdrop make them a must-visit for film buffs and travellers seeking to immerse themselves in nature’s grandeur.
For more travel inspiration, visit thai.tourismthailand.org
Photo credit: Amazing Thailand