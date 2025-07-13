Explore 3 national parks in Thailand featured in \'Jurassic World: Rebirth\'

As Jurassic World: Rebirth—the latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise—hits cinemas today, Thailand is once again in the global spotlight as a major filming location.

The movie, shot extensively in the southern region, showcases the country’s natural beauty and reinforces its growing reputation as a soft power in the global entertainment industry.

For fans of the film and nature enthusiasts alike, here are three stunning national parks featured in the movie that are well worth a visit:

Hat Chao Mai National Park, Trang

Sunset Beach and Ko Kradan

Often described as a paradise on earth, this stretch of coastline has earned the title of 'World’s Best Beach' from the World Beach Guide for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024). The accolades highlight the area’s unspoilt beauty and crystal-clear waters, making it a dream destination for beach lovers.

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot)

An exhilarating adventure awaits visitors who swim through a dark tunnel to discover a hidden lagoon. As sunlight filters through the cave’s opening, it illuminates the water with a magical emerald glow, creating a scene straight out of a fantasy film.