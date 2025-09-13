Vorapak urges shift to risk-based pricing to tackle Thailand’s informal debt

Vorapak Tanyawong, former CEO of Krungthai Bank and a frontrunner for the post of deputy finance minister, posted on his personal Facebook page calling for an end to misapplied interest-rate caps on retail loans. He argued it is time to implement risk-based pricing (RBP) as a sustainable solution for informal debt.
“Risk-Based Pricing is the future of Thai lending: higher-risk borrowers can access credit, lower-risk borrowers pay less,” he said.
This concept is not merely a policy slogan. It represents a fundamental shift in thinking about financial fairness, which Thailand is beginning to pursue seriously under the Reinvent Thailand initiative, a new economic strategy for the country’s future.
On September 12, 2025, the Bank of Thailand, Fiscal Policy Office, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and three retail-lending providers held their first joint meeting to kick off the design of a risk-based pricing mechanism in Thailand.
The meeting marked a turning point for the Thai lending system. RBP is not just about lowering interest rates for responsible borrowers. It also opens the door for previously excluded high-risk borrowers to re-enter the formal financial system fairly and sustainably.
Previously, debates over interest-rate caps were seen as consumer protection. In practice, overly low caps, such as 25% per year, acted as a double-edged sword:
The RBP framework promoted by the Bank of Thailand and FPO will create a system where interest rates reflect risk, with features such as:
The approach aligns with financial inclusion and responsible lending principles, and if well-designed, can eradicate informal debt at its roots.
Implementing RBP requires serious capabilities from lenders:
This means not every lender can adopt RBP—it requires technological readiness, ethical standards, and human capital.
The Bank of Thailand and other government bodies propose a pilot sandbox to assess:
Only once proven effective will RBP be scaled nationwide.