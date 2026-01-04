Trump says US companies poised to rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry

Chevron, which exports around 150,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan crude to the United States, has had to manage relations with the Trump administration cautiously in recent years.

In February, Trump revoked a licence previously issued under President Joe Biden that allowed Chevron to export Venezuelan oil. In July, the licence was reinstated on a limited basis, allowing the company to operate and swap oil, on condition that proceeds from sales were not transferred to the Maduro government.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company continues to operate in strict compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Analysts say Trump’s plan to have US firms revive Venezuela’s oil production will face major obstacles due to infrastructure shortages, requiring years of work and substantial capital.

Peter McNally, Third Bridge’s head of industrial analysis, said Venezuela’s oil industry would need investment in the tens of billions of dollars and could require at least a decade of sustained commitment from Western oil companies.

Trump also stressed that US oil sanctions on Venezuela remain fully in place, and that US military forces would stay deployed until Washington’s demands are fully met.

“US forces remain in position, and the United States retains every military option until our demands are fully met,” Trump said.

A tanker chartered by Chevron has been among the few able to depart Venezuela in recent weeks, after Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers.

Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, exported an average of about 921,000 barrels per day in November, sharply down from production of 3.2 million barrels per day in 2000, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).