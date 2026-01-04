US operation in Venezuela puts world’s largest oil reserves back in focus

The administration may also see political gains beyond drugs and oil.

It has objected to the presence of about 700,000 Venezuelan immigrants in the US who received protections under former president Joe Biden, part of an estimated 7.7 million who left Venezuela amid economic collapse and authoritarian rule.

The administration has moved to revoke those protections but has faced legal challenges; officials argue that improved conditions after Maduro could encourage returns and reduce the need for forced removals.

Finally, officials have linked Maduro’s fall to a broader regional strategy, including pressure on Cuba.

Under Maduro, Venezuela has supplied Cuba with cheap oil, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Havana’s leaders should be concerned about the US operation’s implications.

The Guardian reports that US airstrikes hit targets across Venezuela overnight on Friday, with explosions shaking Caracas before dawn.

Soon after, President Donald Trump announced that US forces had captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown them out of the country.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the pair would face trial in New York over alleged “narco-terrorism, adding that a new indictment was issued on Saturday.

Trump later posted an image on Truth Social with the caption: Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.

The operation followed months of intensifying US pressure.

Since September, the US Navy has built up a major presence off Venezuela’s coast, while Washington has carried out airstrikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific and seized Venezuelan oil tankers.

Human rights groups say at least 110 people have been killed in the boat strikes, raising allegations that the attacks could amount to war crimes.

The capture of a sitting president marks the most direct US action in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, and it stunned allies and rivals alike.

At a Mar-a-Lago news conference, Trump said the US would “run the country” until a leadership transition takes place, and said US oil companies would enter Venezuela, describing the assault as something no other nation could achieve.

Despite Trump’s declarations, the situation on the ground appeared less clear-cut.

Venezuela’s military was still described as holding the country and its assets, leaving the future of the ruling apparatus uncertain even with Maduro in US custody.

How the standoff escalated

Since Trump began his second term, he has pursued what he called a maximum pressure campaign, accusing Maduro of fuelling destabilisation in the Americas through drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

In July, the US announced a US$50m (£37m) bounty on Maduro, calling him one of the world’s leading narco-traffickers.

The administration also designated Venezuelan gangs, including Tren de Aragua, as terrorist organisations.

Washington’s pressure broadened from rhetoric to action: airstrikes against suspected traffickers at sea, seizures of Venezuelan tankers, and a growing US military footprint around the country.

In late November, Trump gave Maduro an ultimatum to give up power, offering safe passage out of Venezuela.

Maduro rejected the offer, accusing the US of trying to seize Venezuela’s oil reserves and saying he did not want “a slave’s peace”.

As pressure mounted, the Venezuelan government at times appeared to swing between defiance and attempts to calm tensions.

Maduro repeatedly said he did not want war with the US, and on Thursday, two days before his capture, he said in a televised interview that he would welcome US investment in Venezuela’s oil sector.

Why are relations so hostile

US–Venezuela relations have been strained since Hugo Chávez took office in 1999, with his socialist, anti-imperialist stance and alliances, including with Cuba and Iran, fuelling confrontation.

The relationship worsened after Chávez alleged US backing for a failed 2002 coup attempt, and as Washington criticised Venezuela’s human rights record and the erosion of democratic institutions.

After Maduro took power in 2013, tensions deepened.

In 2019, under the Trump administration, the US treated Maduro as illegitimate and recognised opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s president.

The Guardian account says Maduro later held on to power after a contested July 2024 election, in which the Biden administration recognised opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner, citing voting data published by the opposition and reviewed by independent experts.

In early December, the administration published what it called the Trump corollary, asserting US political, economic and military primacy in the western hemisphere, including the use of military power to secure access to energy and mineral resources.

After Maduro’s capture, Trump invoked the Monroe doctrine dubbing his version the “Don-Roe doctrine” and saying American dominance in the region would not be questioned.

Who is Maduro, and what comes next

Maduro, a former bus driver who rose through Chávez’s movement and served as foreign minister, has led Venezuela since 2013.

His government has been widely accused of authoritarian rule, with the UN cited as estimating in 2019 that more than 20,000 Venezuelans were killed in extrajudicial executions.

What happens next remains uncertain.

Venezuela’s defence minister vowed resistance, urging citizens to unite against what was described as a foreign “invasion” and calling it a “fight for freedom”.

Opposition voices, including María Corina Machado, called on Trump to support an uprising.

Trump said Venezuela’s vice-president was in charge for now, while indicating the US was considering Machado’s role.

Analysts warned that “decapitation” scenarios could trigger prolonged chaos, including refugee outflows and rival factions fighting for control, a risk highlighted by Douglas Farah, a Latin America expert involved in past US war-game simulations.