A 25-year timeline of US–Venezuela ties before the rupture

2018: Maduro re-elected

Maduro’s victory—amid controversy—triggered a political crisis after key opposition figures were barred from running and much of the opposition boycotted the vote.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president, recognised by the United States and dozens of allies. Washington expanded sanctions to cover oil, gold, minerals and the banking sector.

2024: Another disputed election

Six years later, Maduro again claimed victory—this time over opposition candidate Edmundo González—amid controversy similar to 2018. González presented results from multiple polling stations suggesting he should have won easily, but the electoral authority declared Maduro the winner. Even the United Nations criticised the election.

Then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was “overwhelming evidence” that González had won. Several left-leaning Latin American governments—including Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia—also questioned the official result and called for a recount.

US–Venezuela timeline in 2025

January 10, 2025

Maduro was sworn in for a third term following a disputed election. The United States rejected the result and reiterated allegations of electoral fraud.

January 20, 2025

Donald Trump returned as US president and revoked Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which had shielded around 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States from deportation.

February 20, 2025

The Trump administration designated Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua as a “foreign terrorist organisation”. Trump claimed the group was controlled by Maduro, although US intelligence agencies said there was no evidence linking it to Venezuela’s leader.

February 21, 2025

Caracas approved coordination with Washington to advance Trump’s mass-deportation push, and the first group of deportees arrived back in Venezuela.

February 26, 2025

Trump revoked the Venezuelan oil concession agreement previously granted under Joe Biden.

March 24, 2025

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on countries that buy oil from Venezuela.

August 8, 2025

The United States designated Maduro a “global terrorist leader” of the Cartel de los Soles and doubled the reward for his capture to US$50 million.

September–November 2025

Washington launched a maritime “counter-narcotics” operation in the Caribbean and the Pacific on September 2. Since then, there have been at least 21 attacks on vessels suspected of carrying drugs, resulting in more than 83 deaths.

October 15, 2025

Trump confirmed he had authorised a CIA covert operation in Venezuela.

October 8, 2025

Venezuela suspended a gas deal with Trinidad and Tobago after it allowed a US warship to dock.

November 12, 2025

Venezuela conducted nationwide military drills.

November 14, 2025

The United States announced “Southern Spear”, deploying troops closer to South America.

November 14–16, 2025

The United States sent the USS Gerald R. Ford—the world’s largest aircraft carrier—along with other warships, thousands of troops and F-35 fighter jets to the Caribbean.

November 22, 2025

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) warning airlines of danger in Venezuelan airspace due to “increased military activity”, including GPS interference. Airlines subsequently suspended flights to Venezuela.