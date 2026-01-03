New govt faces 263bn-baht fiscal reform test under MTFF plan

Thailand’s fiscal outlook has reached a major turning point after credit-rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch revised Thailand’s outlook to negative, a signal that a fiscal position once seen as a strength is becoming more fragile amid persistent budget deficits and steadily rising public debt.

Against that backdrop, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, also described as deputy prime minister and the economic team lead under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, put forward a medium-term fiscal framework (MTFF) for 2026–2030 to restructure and rebalance fiscal discipline. The mission is portrayed not as a short-term fix, but as a “major surgery” aimed at restoring credibility with rating agencies and building a stronger fiscal foundation for future governments.

Cutting the deficit and tightening Section 28

A core objective of the MTFF is to reduce the fiscal deficit in a systematic way, targeting a decline from 4.4% of GDP in fiscal year 2026 to no more than 3% by 2029.

The plan also locks the public debt ceiling at no more than 70% of GDP, with no further expansion of the framework, signalling that Thailand will avoid over-borrowing at the expense of future generations.

A key obstacle is off-budget obligations, particularly projects under Section 28 of the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act. Outstanding commitments under this channel have climbed beyond 1.1 trillion baht.