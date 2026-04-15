Drink-driving makes up 94% of Songkran probation cases

Drink-driving accounted for more than 94 per cent of all cases entering the probation system during the first five days of Songkran, with Chiang Mai recording the highest number of offences nationwide.
The Probation Department said 3,961 cases entered the probation process between April 10 and 14, 2026, of which 3,726 were drink-driving cases, representing 94.07 per cent of the total.
Pol Capt Piya Raksakul, director-general of the Probation Department, said on April 15 that probation offices nationwide had been instructed to strictly enforce road safety measures under the campaign slogan: “Drive safely, slow down, reduce accidents.”
Among the provinces, Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of drink-driving cases at 651, followed by Samut Prakan with 317 and Nonthaburi with 266.
In addition to drink-driving offences, the five-day cumulative total included 230 drug-impaired driving cases, or 5.8 per cent, four reckless driving cases, or 0.1 per cent, and one street-racing case, or 0.03 per cent.
For April 14 alone, 667 cases entered the probation system. Of these, 650 were drink-driving cases, accounting for 97.5 per cent, while 17 were drug-impaired driving cases, or 2.5 per cent.
The department said the lower number of cases reported on the day was partly due to the closure of many courts.
Piya said the department had also assigned offenders placed under probation to take part in community service activities in support of officials at 18 public service points nationwide. A total of 357 people joined the activities.
In addition, 24 people took part in educational sessions on traffic laws and the penalties linked to alcohol consumption, aimed at changing risky behaviour.
The department urged the public, especially those travelling home after the holiday, to strictly follow the rule of “don’t drink and drive” in order to reduce road accidents and losses and help ensure safer journeys during the Songkran period.