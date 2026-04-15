Drink-driving makes up 94% of Songkran probation cases

Drink-driving accounted for more than 94 per cent of all cases entering the probation system during the first five days of Songkran, with Chiang Mai recording the highest number of offences nationwide.

The Probation Department said 3,961 cases entered the probation process between April 10 and 14, 2026, of which 3,726 were drink-driving cases, representing 94.07 per cent of the total.

Pol Capt Piya Raksakul, director-general of the Probation Department, said on April 15 that probation offices nationwide had been instructed to strictly enforce road safety measures under the campaign slogan: “Drive safely, slow down, reduce accidents.”