Boonsong reports to Chiang Mai probation office after parole release

Former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom reported to the Chiang Mai Probation Office on Wednesday, marking his first check-in after being released on parole on Monday.

Accompanied by his son, Dejnatthawit Teriyapirom, Boonsong arrived at the office at 8.35am and spent 25 minutes there before exiting via the back gate, where reporters were waiting.

Boonsong did not respond to questions but nodded when asked if the weather in Chiang Mai was good.

Dejnatthawit told reporters that his father would not give interviews for now and wished to spend time with his family.