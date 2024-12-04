Boonsong reports to Chiang Mai probation office after parole release

Former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom reported to the Chiang Mai Probation Office on Wednesday, marking his first check-in after being released on parole on Monday.
Accompanied by his son, Dejnatthawit Teriyapirom, Boonsong arrived at the office at 8.35am and spent 25 minutes there before exiting via the back gate, where reporters were waiting.
Boonsong did not respond to questions but nodded when asked if the weather in Chiang Mai was good.
Dejnatthawit told reporters that his father would not give interviews for now and wished to spend time with his family.
Boonsong, who was released on Monday after completing two-thirds of his commuted jail term, is required to report to probation officials monthly for a year and remain in Chiang Mai during this period. He is also obligated to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet for the remainder of his three years and five months sentence.
Dejnatthawit explained that his father may have to travel to Bangkok occasionally for the treatment of a spinal disc herniation, which requires prior approval from the probation office. He said his father will have to inform the probation office seven days in advance, so his EM bracelet can be deactivated during his trips.
After completing the check-in at the probation office, Boonsong and his son left in a car to head home in Muang district’s Wat Gate area.
Dejnatthawit said his father’s spirits have lifted since returning home, though visitors are not allowed for a while because he needs to rest and recover from his health condition. He also hinted that his father may enter monkhood after completing his sentence.
Boonsong was arrested and sentenced to 48 years in jail for falsifying records related to a government-to-government rice deal with China.
The deal was linked to then-PM Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice-pledging scheme. Several royal pardons eventually reduced Boonsong’s sentence to 10 years.