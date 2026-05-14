Thailand, Bahrain pursue mutual interests amid Middle East tensions

H.E. Khalil Yaqoob AlKhayat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House as he took up his duties.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek disclosed the key points of the discussion as follows.

The prime minister congratulated the Bahraini ambassador on taking up his post, saying Thailand attached importance to Bahrain as a friendly country and an important partner in the Middle East.

He also emphasised the long-standing and close relationship between Thailand and Bahrain at all levels, the royal families, governments and people, as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The Bahraini ambassador said he was pleased to assume his duties in Thailand, as he had previously served as a diplomat in the country and was therefore familiar with and had a good understanding of Thailand.