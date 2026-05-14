Thailand, Bahrain pursue mutual interests amid Middle East tensions

H.E. Khalil Yaqoob AlKhayat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House as he took up his duties.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek disclosed the key points of the discussion as follows.
The prime minister congratulated the Bahraini ambassador on taking up his post, saying Thailand attached importance to Bahrain as a friendly country and an important partner in the Middle East.
He also emphasised the long-standing and close relationship between Thailand and Bahrain at all levels, the royal families, governments and people, as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.
The Bahraini ambassador said he was pleased to assume his duties in Thailand, as he had previously served as a diplomat in the country and was therefore familiar with and had a good understanding of Thailand.
The prime minister and the Bahraini ambassador also welcomed the development of cooperation between the two countries and agreed to promote cooperation in areas of shared potential, particularly trade and investment, medical tourism and food security, in which Thailand has expertise and readiness to expand cooperation.
On trade and investment, both sides welcomed efforts to increase bilateral trade value, promote two-way investment and seek new economic opportunities together.
The prime minister hoped there would be more exchanges of private-sector visits between Thailand and Bahrain.
The Bahraini ambassador was willing to promote the import of Thai goods into Bahrain, noting that Bahrain is located near Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries that are large markets, and is ready to serve more as a gateway for Thai goods into the Middle East.
On tourism and health tourism, Thailand is a popular destination for Bahrainis, particularly for medical treatment.
In 2025, more than 30,000 Bahrainis travelled to Thailand.
However, the prime minister still wished to encourage more Bahrainis to travel to Thailand for medical services.
The Bahraini ambassador praised Thailand’s medical capabilities and agreed to further build closer cooperation in this area.
On food security, Thailand reaffirmed its role as a reliable producer and exporter of high-quality food to support Bahrain’s food security.
In addition, the prime minister expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and emphasised the importance of dialogue and de-escalation.
However, despite the continuing situation in the Middle East, the prime minister and the Bahraini ambassador reaffirmed that they would continue to push forward cooperation in various areas of mutual benefit to both countries.
In closing, the prime minister expressed confidence that the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain would play an important role in carrying forward and elevating bilateral relations, as well as promoting closer cooperation between the two countries in the future.
He also wished him success in performing his duties in Thailand throughout his term.