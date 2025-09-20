China, ASEAN pledge to strengthen AI cooperation

They spoke at the 2025 China-ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence held on Thursday in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo.

The event was co-hosted by China's National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which was attended by officials from both China and ASEAN countries.

During the meeting, the China-ASEAN Countries Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Centre was inaugurated to strengthen the foundation for AI development and offer open-source services.

Participants also proposed the launch of a China-ASEAN "AI +"action, the establishment of a China-ASEAN ministerial cooperation mechanism on AI, and released a series of key cooperation outcomes.

Wang Changlin, deputy head of the NDRC, said that China-ASEAN cooperation in AI carries tremendous potential, with both sides expected to advance AI technology as a driving force for regional economic growth, improved livelihoods, and the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

As the trade volume between China and ASEAN countries has been growing in recent years, "abundant data resources and diverse application scenarios have created favourable conditions for AI to empower economic and social development," he said.