Rosy future seen for biz ties with ASEAN

Implementation of the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA 3.0) in the near future and the evolving role of the China-ASEAN Expo will create favourable conditions for businesses across the region, said government officials and business leaders on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, running from Wednesday to Sunday, they said the initiatives will boost trade in goods and services, spur digital innovation and foster sustainable growth between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

With China and ASEAN advancing their respective domestic ratification procedures to push for the formal signing of CAFTA 3.0 by the end of this year, Pov Somnang, special assistant to the ASEAN Secretary-General, said economic ties between China and ASEAN are set to not only expand in scale but also advance in quality.

Pov said this upgraded free trade deal will cut tariffs on goods, broaden market access for trade in services and align rules on intellectual property, environmental standards and digital trade, therefore fostering a more stable and open environment for businesses on both sides.