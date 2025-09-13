AI to drive Thailand's digital economy to 3 trillion baht by 2027

Thailand's digital economy is forecast to reach 3 trillion baht by 2027, driven by emerging technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—which are expected to fuel higher demand across all digital sectors, according to a new industry assessment.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), working alongside the IMC Institute, released findings from its 2024 digital industry survey on Monday, revealing that the sector expanded by 23.35% last year to reach 2.496 trillion baht.

The three-year outlook (2025-2027) projects digital services to lead growth at 10-14% annually, followed by hardware and smart devices at 6-7%, software at 4-6%, and digital content at 1-5%. AI's momentum is identified as the key driver behind this projected acceleration.

"The findings will serve as a key reference for the private sector's business planning and decision-making," said Kasama Kongsmak, acting executive vice president of depa, speaking at the report's launch in Bangkok.

Hardware sector powers 2024 growth

Hardware and smart devices dominated last year's expansion, growing 26.62% to 1.85 trillion baht—the highest growth rate among the four main digital industries surveyed.

The surge was attributed to global economic recovery and increasing demand for smart devices.

Within this sector, imports climbed 34.40% to 624.1 billion baht, whilst exports rose 23% to 1.22 trillion baht, according to Associate Professor Dr Thanachart Numnonda, director of the IMC Institute and project manager, and researcher Supachai Satchapaiboonkit.