Thailand\'s Rural Heartlands to Embrace Digital Transformation with New \'Smart Living\' Initiative

Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) has launched a significant initiative, the 'One Tambon One Digital Smart Living' (OTOD Smart Living) project, aimed at ushering in a new era of digital transformation for the nation's rural communities and agricultural sector.

The programme seeks to enhance digital literacy, improve living standards, and unlock substantial economic benefits across the country.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of depa, announced the project as an evolution of the existing 'One Tambon One Digital' (OTOD) programme, which has been in operation since 2023.

The 2025 iteration focuses specifically on smart city development, leveraging technology to elevate the daily lives of villagers and foster more resilient communities.

The OTOD Smart Living project is structured into two main categories of support:

Smart Living: This one-year initiative will support 40 communities situated within provinces designated as smart city promotion zones. These communities will benefit from the integration of five core technologies: smart agricultural tractors, solar-powered CCTV cameras, smart solar lighting, agricultural drones, and smart agricultural Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Smart Living Plus: A more advanced one-year programme targeting five communities already located within established smart cities. These select communities will receive support for six technologies, including all five from the Smart Living category, plus a dedicated agricultural carbon platform.

