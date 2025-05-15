AI era dawns: 40% of Thai SMEs embrace AI for competitiveness

During the “Supply Chain Futurepreneur” seminar, held on Wednesday at the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) head office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, both public and private sector representatives shared their perspectives on the evolving business landscape for SMEs—particularly the adoption of AI as a critical strategy for future survival.

AI and carbon credits: two global trends reshaping business

Kanokwan Jaisri, Executive Vice President of SCB, noted that AI and carbon credits are two global trends shaping the future. SCB is committed to supporting SME clients in adopting AI and reducing carbon emissions, she said.

She explained that large businesses have already begun using AI to improve operational efficiency and are transitioning towards clean energy sources to support sustainable business practices. SMEs, she emphasised, must catch up with these trends to ensure long-term stability and growth.

“Today, AI and carbon credits are embedded in nearly every aspect of life and business. SMEs must adapt. Our bank aims to support their journey toward sustainability through consultation, connecting them with knowledgeable partners, offering seminars, and providing business loans,” Kanokwan added.