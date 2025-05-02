Thailand outlines ambitious AI strategy to become regional hub

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who also serves as deputy chairman of the committee, said on Thursday that the committee has developed a comprehensive plan to prepare Thailand across various dimensions—particularly focusing on the development of a skilled AI workforce.
The government aims to train no fewer than 10 million individuals as AI users, 90,000 as AI professionals, and 50,000 as AI developers within the next two years.
In addition, the committee will promote investment in digital infrastructure, including cloud systems, data centres, GPU-based computing systems, and the development of an open-source AI platform.
These efforts aim to support the widespread adoption of AI technologies at affordable costs. A national data bank will also be established to consolidate valuable datasets for AI development across various sectors, he said.
As for government data, all public agencies are expected to transition fully to digital systems by 2026.
“The investment in these infrastructures is expected to be no less than 500 billion baht, comprising contributions from both the public and private sectors, domestically and internationally,” Prasert stated.
To promote the application of AI in business and industry, the focus will be on sectors that support economic expansion and social development—such as healthcare, tourism and agriculture.
AI is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of Thai healthcare, positioning the country as a regional centre for medical treatment within ASEAN. Similarly, it will help boost tourism both in terms of visitor numbers and spending.
In agriculture, AI will enable more efficient farming practices, resulting in higher yields and more targeted commercial and market operations.
To accelerate AI adoption, the government will support the establishment of a centre of excellence to coordinate AI initiatives across various sectors, Prasert added.