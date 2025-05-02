Thailand outlines ambitious AI strategy to become regional hub

The government aims to train no fewer than 10 million individuals as AI users, 90,000 as AI professionals, and 50,000 as AI developers within the next two years.

In addition, the committee will promote investment in digital infrastructure, including cloud systems, data centres, GPU-based computing systems, and the development of an open-source AI platform.

These efforts aim to support the widespread adoption of AI technologies at affordable costs. A national data bank will also be established to consolidate valuable datasets for AI development across various sectors, he said.

As for government data, all public agencies are expected to transition fully to digital systems by 2026.

“The investment in these infrastructures is expected to be no less than 500 billion baht, comprising contributions from both the public and private sectors, domestically and internationally,” Prasert stated.