Alibaba and Thai Agency Launch AI Video Creation Contest

Tech giant Alibaba Cloud has teamed up with Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) to launch "Eye for Thailand," a nationwide competition challenging participants to craft short videos using artificial intelligence.

The project is designed to bolster the digital skills of young Thai talent.

Warin Ratchananusorn - Depa's Vice President and Director of Digital Startup Insitute, announced the "Eye for Thailand" initiative, a collaborative effort with Alibaba Group.

The contest invites software developers, marketing professionals, designers, students, and organisations across Thailand to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating compelling video content.

Participants will be tasked with using Alibaba's cutting-edge Wan2.1 series video generation model to produce imaginative and engaging short videos based on themes set by Alibaba Cloud and DEPA.

The project seeks to empower entrants to discover fresh angles in digital storytelling and equip them with skills vital for the future.

As a key driver of Thailand's digital transformation, DEPA prioritises nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and generating opportunities within the digital economy.

This competition aligns with DEPA's commitment to cultivating digital expertise and promoting the next wave of innovators who will elevate Thailand's standing as a leader in AI and the global digital economy.

