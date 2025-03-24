ODOS Summer Camp open to support Thailand’s digital transition

The six-week camp offers Matthayom 4 to first-year university students, including vocational students, the opportunity to study digital technology abroad and apply their knowledge to develop their hometowns.
The programme also promotes equal access to education and nationwide digital workforce development.
Once registration via the "Thang Rath" app closes, the selection process will include an English proficiency test, digital skills test, interview and country assignment. Selected candidates will be announced by August.
Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said students from 878 districts nationwide and 50 Bangkok districts can apply. Participants will gain international study experience and digital skills from leading technology companies, helping them plan their future careers, he said.
Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), said 928 scholarships will be awarded across Thailand.
DEPA will assign one mentor per 50 students for study trips to 13 countries: the US, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India.
Parents of participants can deduct 100% of their expenses from personal income tax, he added.